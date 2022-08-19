TN police cracks whip on drug offenders

Over 8 kilograms of ganja and other illegal drugs were seized in the past one week here as part of the drive against drugs and 12 men were arrested in this connection, police said on Friday.

Following tip-off and continuing surveillance, approximately 8.5 kg ganja, 15 grams Methamphetamine, 1,200 analgesic tablets, 200 Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) stamps were seized. A smartphone, Rs 75,760 cash and a motorcycle were also impounded and in total, 12 men were arrested.

Tiruvallikeni, Maduravoyal, Ramapuram and Guindy were the city police stations that pursued separate tasks including vehicle checking that led to the overall seizure of illegal drugs, filing of 10 cases and the arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)