Pak appoints veteran banker Jameel Ahmad as new governor of central bank

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-08-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Friday appointed veteran banker Jameel Ahmad as the new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as the cash-strapped country grapples with economic challenges, including depleting foreign reserves.

Ahmad, who has an experience of 31 years in the banking sector, has been appointed for a period of five years, according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

He was serving as the Deputy Governor of the SBP prior to his appointment to the new post.

Ahmad also worked at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA).

The appointment of Ahmad to the top post of the country’s apex bank came as the nation continues to witness serious economic challenges, including depleting foreign reserves.

Also, the political instability in the country, delay in the IMF's loan disbursement, and rupee devaluation have had a hard-hitting impact on the economy of the cash-strapped country which has sought financial assistance on an emergency basis from the global lender.

The top job was vacant when the former SBP chief Dr Reza Baqir retired on May 4 on the expiry of his three-year term.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail congratulated Ahmad on his elevation as the new governor of the apex bank.

