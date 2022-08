BRIEF-EMA’S Emergency Task Force Cautions Higher Risk Of Local Reactions After Intradermal Injections

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA’S EMERGENCY TASK FORCE ADVISES ON INTRADERMAL USE OF IMVANEX / JYNNEOS AGAINST MONKEYPOX : 19/08/2022

* EMA: ETF CAUTIONED HIGHER RISK OF LOCAL REACTIONS (E.G. LONGER-LASTING REDNESS, THICKENING OR DISCOLORATION OF SKIN) AFTER INTRADERMAL INJECTIONS * EMA: NATIONAL AUTHORITIES MAY DECIDE TO USE IMVANEX TEMPORARILY AS INTRADERMAL INJECTION AT LOWER DOSE TO PROTECT AT-RISK INDIVIDUALS

