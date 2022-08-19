Left Menu

EU backs changing monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:39 IST
Given limited stocks of the monkeypox vaccine, European countries could stretch out their existing supply by changing the way the shot is administered as a temporary measure, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday. The EMA's advice is in line with the approach endorsed by U.S. regulators who have backed using one vial of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine to administer up to five separate doses - instead of a single dose - by injecting a smaller amount in between layers of the skin.

The vaccine was designed to be injected into a layer of fat beneath the skin.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

