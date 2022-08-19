EU backs changing monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Given limited stocks of the monkeypox vaccine, European countries could stretch out their existing supply by changing the way the shot is administered as a temporary measure, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday. The EMA's advice is in line with the approach endorsed by U.S. regulators who have backed using one vial of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine to administer up to five separate doses - instead of a single dose - by injecting a smaller amount in between layers of the skin.
The vaccine was designed to be injected into a layer of fat beneath the skin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- European
- European Medicines Agency
- Bavarian Nordic's
ALSO READ
With eye on Russia, U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
U.S. concerned by fighting in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region
U.S. Homeland Security watchdog broke ethics rules in previous job, report says
S.Korea, U.S. express concerns over N.Korea, vow to maintain strong deterrence
N.Korea says will 'never tolerate' U.S. accusation of its nuclear programme