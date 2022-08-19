Tripura: BSF jawan killed in gunbattle with militants at India-Bangladesh border

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was killed in a fierce gunbattle with suspected NLFT militants at the India-Bangladesh border in North Tripura's Kanchanpur sub-division on Friday, officials said.

Head constable Grijesh Kumar Uddey of the BSF's 145 battalion suffered bullet injuries in the gunfight. He was airlifted to Agartala for treatment but succumbed to his injuries, they said.

A BSF team was on an area domination operation in the Sima-II border outpost area in Kanchanpur subdivision when the firing started from the Bangladeshi side, they added.

''A group of heavily armed militants opened fire at BSF jawans from the Jupui area in Bangladesh's Rangamati Hill district. The jawans retaliated, leading to a fierce encounter between the two sides,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar K told PTI.

BSF troops retaliated following which insurgents of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) fled from the site under cover of dense forest, an officer of the paramilitary force said.

Kumar who, along with senior BSF commanders including the Inspector General of the Tripura frontier, was present in the site, said the militants could not do much harm because of coordinated retaliation by the BSF.

''Security has been beefed up at the India-Bangladesh border after the incident. Area domination has also been intensified. We will take up the issue with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for necessary action,'' the officer said.

