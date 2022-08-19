Left Menu

Telangana conducts 'Diplomatic Outreach Programme' to promote state as investment destination

Telengana Minister KT Rama Rao conducted a Diplomatic Outreach Programme on Friday to promote the state as an investment destination.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:17 IST
Telangana conducts 'Diplomatic Outreach Programme' to promote state as investment destination
Telangana Minister and TRS leader KT Rama Rao.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telengana Minister KT Rama Rao conducted a Diplomatic Outreach Programme on Friday to promote the state as an investment destination. Ambassadors, Diplomats, Consul Generals, Honorary Consul Generals, High Commissioners, Trade Commissioners from about 50 Countries participated in this event. The event was held at T Hub 2.0 facility, Hyderabad, according to the press release the IT minister's office.

During the event, the minister outlined the progressive industrial policies and narrated some success stories. Telangana has built the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem in the country, he said. Minister Rao said that Telangana has a robust economy due to the thriving agriculture, industry and services sectors. He further said the state has thriving Information Technology, Life Sciences, Food Processing, Aerospace and Defence sectors with several marquee companies setting up their largest facilities here. Later, Minister KTR had an interaction session with all the participants of the program.

"Principal Secretary, IT and Industries Depts Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion and External Engagement) Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, T Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao, and sector specific Directors from Telangana IT and Industries Departments participated in today's program," the statement reads. Minister KTR formally launched TIA - Telangana Investment Advisor - the Virtual Mascot and Chat Bot for the Invest Telangana cell of Telangana.

According to the statement, all the delegates were given a tour of the T Hub 2.0 facility by CEO M Srinivas Rao and team. The delegates interacted with various startups being incubated at the facility. Several delegates appreciated the various institutions like T Hub, We Hub, T Works, TSIC, and TASK, that Telangana State has built over the past 8 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022