Latest U.S. aid package to Ukraine includes surveillance drones -official

President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and mine-resistance vehicles, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the package would be valued at $775 billion and also include additional ammunition and Howitzer systems.

Reuters first reported on the package on Thursday.

