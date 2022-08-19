Left Menu

Latest U.S. aid package to Ukraine includes surveillance drones -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:29 IST
President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and mine-resistance vehicles, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the package would be valued at $775 billion and also include additional ammunition and Howitzer systems.

Reuters first reported on the package on Thursday.

