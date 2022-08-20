Left Menu

Trapped in illegal Meghalaya coal mine, one dies, another injured

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-08-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 09:21 IST
One person has died and another has been severely injured after getting trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district, a senior police official has said.

It is not clear how the two miners, who reportedly entered the mine in Goreng village on Thursday night, were trapped inside, Superintendent of Police HG Lyngdoh said.

''They were brought out on Friday. One has died, while the other one is injured,'' Lyngdoh said.

The SP said officials had gone to the remote village in Kharkutta Police Station area and he is waiting for a detailed report from them on the matter.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in 2014 banned unscientific coal mining and transportation of coal in Meghalaya for the safety of miners and environmental protection. The Supreme Court had in July 2019 lifted the ban.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the assembly in March that scientific coal mining in the state is expected to start this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

