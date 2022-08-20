Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man throws 11-month-old son into canal due to financial trouble

Facing financial trouble, a man threw his 11-month-old son into a canal in Rajasthans Jalore district and lied to his wife that he had dropped him off at his fathers place, according to police.The accused, Mukesh Berwal, a resident of Gujarat, has been arrested and the infants body has been recovered, the police said.The couple wanted to give a good life to their son but Mukesh was barely earning anything.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-08-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 12:43 IST
Rajasthan: Man throws 11-month-old son into canal due to financial trouble
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Facing financial trouble, a man threw his 11-month-old son into a canal in Rajasthan's Jalore district and lied to his wife that he had dropped him off at his father's place, according to police.

The accused, Mukesh Berwal, a resident of Gujarat, has been arrested and the infant's body has been recovered, the police said.

''The couple wanted to give a good life to their son but Mukesh was barely earning anything. As he was not even able to feed his son, he decided to kill him.

''He knew about the Narmada canal in Jalore, nearly 50 km from his place in Gujarat, and decided to throw his son into it,'' said Station House Officer, Sanchore, Praveen Kumar.

The accused came to Jalore's Sanchore area with his wife Usha and son Rajveer on Thursday. He lied to his wife that his father lives in a village in Sanchore and they can leave Rajveer with him, the SHO said.

''Later, Mukesh told his wife to wait for him at a place near the canal while he would go and drop Rajveer at his father's home. He told Usha that since their's was an inter-caste marriage, his father would not accept her,'' he added.

Berwal threw his son into the canal 150-200 metres from the place where his wife was waiting. He returned to Usha and told her that Rajveer was with his father now, Kumar said.

However, a local man, who had seen Berwal throw the infant into the canal, caught him and handed him over to the police, he said.

During interrogation, Berwal confessed to his crime. He has been arrested he said.

''Meanwhile, a rescue operation was launched and divers started looking for the boy. The body was recovered on Friday,'' the SHO said, adding that it has been handed over to the infant's mother.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022