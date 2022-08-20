Left Menu

Narendra Dabholkar death anniversary: March held in Pune by Maha ANS activists

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-08-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 15:34 IST
Narendra Dabholkar death anniversary: March held in Pune by Maha ANS activists
  • Country:
  • India

The activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, an organisation fighting against superstition and irrational religious beliefs, on Saturday organised a march to mark the ninth death anniversary of its founder Narendra Dabholkar, who was killed on August 20 in 2013 in Pune.

Several hundred people carrying placards and shouting slogans hailing the ideology of legendary social reformers Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj took part in the march, and also organised various cultural programmes.

Dabholkar was shot dead during a morning walk near Omkareshwar Bridge here. Several people with alleged links to right-wing outfits have been arrested and the case is being heard in a Pune court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022