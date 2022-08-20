Left Menu

TPDDL and DSLSA to hold special Lok Adalat for settlement of electricity-related disputes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 16:01 IST
TPDDL and DSLSA to hold special Lok Adalat for settlement of electricity-related disputes
  • Country:
  • India

Power discom TPDDL and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority will organise a 'Special Lok Adalat' for on-spot settlement of electricity-related disputes and cases on Sunday, a company spokesperson said.

Cases of direct power theft and disconnections will be taken up at the Lok Adalat to be held at the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited office in Rohini's sector-3 from 10 AM to 4 PM, the official said.

Covid-related safety guidelines will be strictly followed, the official said.

Cases that are either pending in any court or yet to be filed will be taken up by the Lok Adalat. Those willing to join in can attend the Lok Adalat in person or through a representatives carrying authorisation letter, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022