Left Menu

TN: Hoax bomb threat to Mettur dam, caller arrested in Salem

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-08-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 18:18 IST
TN: Hoax bomb threat to Mettur dam, caller arrested in Salem
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old man was arrested in Tamil Nadu's Salem district on Saturday for allegedly making a hoax call in an inebriated condition to blow up the Mettur dam.

The Police Control Room in Chennai had received a brief call on Friday night that a bomb placed at the dam will explode and the call was immediately disconnected. Based on the phone call, police in Salem and Coimbatore sounded alerts.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal squad immediately rushed to Mettur and carried out searches in and around Stanley reservoir throughout the night and also beefed up security in the entire area, they said.

The call was traced to Mecheri, about 15 kilometers from Mettur, where 57-year-old Mahalingam was arrested, police said.

Upon inquiry, the man said he had called the control room under the influence of liquor.

The accused was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022