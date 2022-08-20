High-level security meet discusses action plan as terror activities spike in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch

Amid a spurt in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, a high-level security meeting was held on Saturday to devise an action plan to counter the emerging threat, a police official said. The conference held in Rajouri was attended by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh and senior Army officers among others.

The meeting was convened nine days after two terrorists attacked an Army camp in Rajouri, killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of 'fidayeen' (suicide) attacks to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

Both the terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, were shot dead.

The official said the meeting was also attended by intelligence agencies, brigade commanders, senior superintendents of police of both Rajouri and Poonch and the superintendent of police (Operations) of Shopian.

''Detailed discussion was held on the recent trends of terrorist activities in which the intelligence agencies briefed those attending the meeting. An action plan was devised to counter the emerging threat,'' the official said.

The ADGP also visited Thanamandi and was briefed by SSP, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam and other officers on suspected movement of terrorists.

On August 15, terrorists fired at security forces during a cordon-and-search operation in the Sojan forest area of Samote in Rajouri but managed to escape taking advantage of bad weather conditions.

The official said the ADGP held separate meetings with police officials and gave instructions to each officer regarding their role and responsibilities in countering the terrorist threat.

In the recent past, the police busted two modules of the LeT instrumental in carrying out terror acts and ferrying drone-dropped weapons from Pakistan to the Kashmir valley.

They also arrested five members of two terror modules, including top commander Talib Hussain.

