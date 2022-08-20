In chargesheet, NIA accuses 4 TN youths of trying to establish secessionist outfits

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has exposed a sinister plan of four Tamil Nadu residents having links with global terror groups ISIS and Al-Qaeda to set up various groups to carry forward anti-India activities, officials said Saturday.

Sathik Batcha -- who goes with the aliases 'Sathik Batcha Thuraabhi' and 'ICAMA Sathik' -- R Ashiq alias 'Mohammed Ashiq Elahi', A Mohamed Irfan and Rahamathulla alias 'Rahamath' were involved in spreading hatred and conspiracy for the secession of a part of the country by forming various terror groups, the NIA said in a chargesheet filed against the accused in Chennai.

The chargesheet against the four accused was filed at the NIA special court in a case pertaining to a conspiracy by five accused persons for threatening people and police officials and also attempting to murder the police personnel during a vehicle checking exercise on February 21.

The case was initially registered on February 21 at Mayiladuthurai Police Station in Tamil Nadu and re-registered by the federal agency on April 30.

''The accused were involved in spreading hatred and conspiracy for the secession of a part of India and to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits such as 'Khilafah Party of India', 'Khilafah Front of India', 'Intellectual Students of India' and associating themselves with the proscribed terrorist orgainsations, including ISIS/Daesh, Al Qaeda and National Thowheed Jamaat (NTJ) of Sri Lanka,'' a spokesperson for the NIA said.

The NIA said the investigations have revealed that the accused chargesheeted had held conspiracy meetings in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Mannadi, and Tamil Nadu's Chennai to recruit members for the Khilafah Party of India and other outfits floated by Batcha and Ashiq on the lines of proscribed Terrorist organisations like the ISIS, Al Qaeda and NTJ of Sri Lanka.

Incriminating material was recovered during investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with their ISIS handlers and were using text, images, messages, magazines, videos pertaining to ISIS and NTJ to indoctrinate and radicalize gullible youth, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)