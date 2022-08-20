Left Menu

Kerala: Civil police officer, his friend held for possessing drugs

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 20-08-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 20:08 IST
Kerala: Civil police officer, his friend held for possessing drugs
  • Country:
  • India

Sleuths of the Kerala Excise Department on Saturday arrested a civil police officer and his friend for possession of highly-potent synthetic drug MDMA and ganja.

Excise officials said civil police officer of Idukki AR Camp Shahnawaz and his friend Shamnas were taken into custody from Muthalakodam area and 3.6 grams MDMA and 20 grams ganja were seized from them.

Their arrests were recorded after the interrogation, they said, adding an investigation is on to ascertain whether they were involved in the sale of the narcotic substances.

The duo have been charged under Section 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022