CJI Ramana inaugurates newly constructed court building complex in Andhra's Vijayawada

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana inaugurated the newly constructed multistoried court building complex in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Saturday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-08-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 21:50 IST
CJI NV Ramana (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana inaugurated the newly constructed multistoried court building complex in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Saturday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra attended the programme as Chief Guests.

The CJI, CM and High Court CJ planted saplings on Court premises on the occasion. High Court judges, Bezawada Bar Association President, AP Advocate General, senior advocates and public representatives were among those who attended the programme.

Later the State government organized a luncheon in honour of the CJI at CK Convention Center, Mangalagiri. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, CJI NV Ramana and his wife, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, High Court Chief Justice PK Mishra ad wife along with High Cout judges, senior advocates, and public representatives were among those who were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

