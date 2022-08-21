Left Menu

2 girls killed, more than 12 people injured as tractor trolley overturns in UP

Two teenage girls were killed and over a dozen pilgrims injured when a tractor trolley returning from Vrindavan lost control and overturned here on Sunday, police said.The incident took place on the Etah-Agra highway near Babasa village, they said. The condition of another girl Arti 15 is stated to be critical.

PTI | Etah | Updated: 21-08-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 13:01 IST
The incident took place on the Etah-Agra highway near Babasa village, they said. Circle Officer K Singh said the tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned and rolled down into roadside ditch.

The two girls have been identified as Shristi (12) and Nita (15), police said. The condition of another girl Arti (15) is stated to be critical. She has been rushed to Agra for better treatment, police said.

The condition of others was stated to be stable, police added.

