2 girls killed, more than 12 people injured as tractor trolley overturns in UP
Two teenage girls were killed and over a dozen pilgrims injured when a tractor trolley returning from Vrindavan lost control and overturned here on Sunday, police said.The incident took place on the Etah-Agra highway near Babasa village, they said. The condition of another girl Arti 15 is stated to be critical.
- Country:
- India
Two teenage girls were killed and over a dozen pilgrims injured when a tractor trolley returning from Vrindavan lost control and overturned here on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place on the Etah-Agra highway near Babasa village, they said. Circle Officer K Singh said the tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned and rolled down into roadside ditch.
The two girls have been identified as Shristi (12) and Nita (15), police said. The condition of another girl Arti (15) is stated to be critical. She has been rushed to Agra for better treatment, police said.
The condition of others was stated to be stable, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tiranga campaign: Siddaramaiah, Owaisi target govt over 1947 Organiser article; Not a matter for politics, says Govt
By directly or indirectly supporting BJP, some parties and their leaders damaged own credibility: Margaret Alva after losing VP polls.
This odd-shaped Martian impact crater looks like an ear: See pic
Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe says proposals set forth by parties to form all-party govt will be shared with stakeholders
Flag Foundation celebrates HarGharTiranga campaign with a cultural event, "HarGharTiranga - Har DinTiranga" should be our motto