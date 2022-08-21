Left Menu

KCR family members attended meetings on Delhi excise policy formulation: BJP MP Parvesh Verma

They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal, Verma alleged.Reacting on a Look Out Circular issued against Sisodia, he said two accused in the excise policy scam case fled the country as soon as the CBI started probing the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 15:40 IST
KCR family members attended meetings on Delhi excise policy formulation: BJP MP Parvesh Verma
BJP MP Parvesh Verma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Parvesh Verma Sunday dragged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the ongoing row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, claiming his family members attended meetings on its formulation at a five-star hotel here.

Verma said Telangana has a ''similar'' excise policy and it has been implemented in West Bengal too.

''Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR's family members got same the policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal,'' Verma alleged.

Reacting on a Look Out Circular issued against Sisodia, he said two accused in the excise policy ''scam'' case fled the country as soon as the CBI started probing the matter. ''The Look Out Circular has been issued to prevent others from fleeing,'' he said. He also alleged Sisodia and his wife spent around Rs 22 lakh on treatment at private hospitals between 2014 and 2021, not availing services of government hospitals. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola; North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before declaring COVID victory and more

Health News Roundup: WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022