Body of missing man recovered from Sarayu canal in UP

The body of a 53-year-old man who went missing a few days ago was recovered from the Sarayu canal in the Khargupur area here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, a wholesale seller Pramod Kumar Mishra went missing on Saturday. His damaged car was recovered from the Sarayu canal in the area on Sunday. Police deployed divers to search for the body which was recovered from the canal near Pipra Chaube village. Station House Officer (SHO) of Khargupur police station Kuber Tiwari said that the body has been sent for postmortem examination and a police team is investigating the matter.

