Couple, 3 children killed in accident in UP's Baghpat

A pregnant woman, her husband and their three daughters were killed as their motorcycle collided head on with a truck near Balauni toll plaza on the Meerut-Baghpat national highway here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Fateh Mohammad (35), his pregnant wife Tabassum (32), daughters Ilma (8), Iqra (5) and Maira (2), Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said.

He said Mohammad and family were returning from Tabassum's maternal house at Siwalkhas in Meerut to their village Daula in Baghpat when they were hit by the truck.

Police said truck driver Irshad has been arrested and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)