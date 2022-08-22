Left Menu

Gujarat: 3 killed as motorcycle hits truck in Surendranagar

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 22-08-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 10:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three men were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck from behind in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am near Kadu village on Surendranagar-Viramgam state highway, an official from Lakhtar police station said.

The three persons were going to work in a factory located in the area, he said. ''Their speeding motorcycle rammed into the truck. The three men died on the spot,'' the official said.

Police sent the bodies for postmortem to a nearby community health centre, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

