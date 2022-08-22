Left Menu

India win toss, opt to bat against Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI

PTI | Harare | Updated: 22-08-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 12:27 IST
KL Rahul. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI here on Monday.

India made two changes, bringing in Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Zimbabwe brought in Richard Ngarava and Tony Munyonga, replacing Tanaka Chivanga and Wessly Medhevere.

India are leading the series 2-0.

Teams: India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva (wk/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

