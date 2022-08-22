Women in police can play vital role in bringing change in society: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said women empowerment is essential for bringing change in society and women in the police force can act as a catalyst in this direction. The CM made the remark while hosting a dinner for women police officers who have come to attend a national conference in Shimla.

It is indeed a matter of pride that the percentage of women in police and other armed forces has increased by 2-3 percent during the last eight years, he said.

Thakur said Himachal Pradesh Police has not only ensured effective law and order situation in the state but has also been one of the most disciplined forces in the country.

