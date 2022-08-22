NCW organizes Consultation on Family Counselling Centres to discuss model of FCCs

The National Commission for Women organized a Consultation on Family Counselling Centres (FCCs) to discuss the existing model of FCCs and to deliberate upon ways for better coordination between NCW and FCCs.

Ms Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Dr Shekhar Seshadri, former Director, NIMHANS, Ms Meeta Rajivlochan, Member Secretary, Shri A Asholi Chalai, Joint Secretary, NCW and Shri Shah Alam, Special Rapporteur, NCW graced the occasion.

In her address, Chairperson, NCW, Ms Rekha Sharma said that it is very important to discuss the objectives and efficient working of the Family Counselling Centres at present and deliberate upon the changes required for better functioning of FCCs. "NCW has been working on ground and it can be seen that the Commission has been launching several programmes to bring concrete changes. Through this Consultation, we aim to look for changes needed in the successful functioning of these Centres," said Ms Sharma.

Dr Shekhar Seshadri suggested that there was a need for developing a Standard Operating Procedure for the reference of the Counsellors which will go a long way in effective resolution of cases.

The Commission invited Dr. Shalini Mathur, Suraksha Dahej Mang Virodhi Sansthan, Smt. Veena Khurana from Vinod Bakshi Memorial Charitable Trust, Ms Sushma Kumawat, Nari Chetana Sansthan, Udaipur, Dr. Shaly Joseph, Indian Institute of Research & Development of Nomadic Denotified Tribes, Satara, Maharashtra and Rita Tuli of All India Women's Conference (Adharshila Parivar Paramarsh Kendra) for sharing their suggestions/observations and experience on the topic.

The Consultation discussed development of a mechanism for better monitoring and evaluation system of FCCs and to deliberate upon the way forward for strengthening the FCCs and making them more effective.

The Consultation aimed at discussing issues faced during working in collaboration with the local administration, police, courts, free legal aid cells, medical and psychiatric institutions, vocational training centres, short-stay homes, etc.

The participants stressed the need to issue identity cards to Counsellors, better coordination with police authorities, capacity building and legal literacy training for Counsellors, appointing of a State Level Legal Advisor for imparting legal rights to women, providing of budgetary support for helping women who seek urgent help, and imparting training on therapeutic counselling.

Additionally, the participants also suggested constructive monitoring of FCCs, simplified recording and documentation process, providing clerical support, performance appraisal and incentive provisions for excellent counsellors and publication of successful stories.

The Commission will undertake training and capacity building of Counsellors for efficient functioning of FCCs. NCW will also coordinate legal awareness of Counsellors, development of SOPs for FCCs, initial inspection of the Centres, ensuring sanitary and other facilities at the Centre, providing educational material, among other initiatives.

