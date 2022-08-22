Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for throwing egg at group bringing Ganesh idol

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:16 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing an egg on a procession bringing a Ganesh idol in Mumbai's Nagpada area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Kamathipura on Sunday night, and the resulting tension in the area was defused soon after, he said.

The Ganesh idol was being brought by a festival-organising mandal (group) from Chinchpokli a few kilometres away, he added.

The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), he said.

He has been remanded in police custody, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

