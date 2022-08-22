Left Menu

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday, August 22:

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 22:00 IST
Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday, August 22: * HC asks for Centre's stand on plea by anthropologist from the UK, Filippo Osella, against denial of entry to India and his deportation upon arrival at Thiruvananthapuram airport earlier this year.

* HC asks Centre to respond to plea by 97-year-old man challenging certain provisions of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act relating to transfer of property by aged persons. The plea demands such transfers be declared void if aged persons are not taken care of by the beneficiary.

* HC dismisses plea seeking to direct the Centre and Bar Council of Delhi to consider financial difficulties and give monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 to newly enrolled advocates during their first year of practice.

* HC says performance in one entrance examination is not the only yardstick to measure success and aspirants must be encouraged by their parents, teachers and mentors to see the larger picture.

* HC grants time to the Delhi government to state if biodegradable kite flying threads having biodegradable adhesives or strengthening material fall within the scope of the ban on sale and use of ''Chinese Manja'' or kite flying threads made of synthetic material.

