Pakistan approves agreement to provide troops for soccer World Cup security in Qatar -minister

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:23 IST
Pakistan's cabinet has approved a draft agreement to provide troops for security at the soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, Pakistan's information minister said on Monday.

A summary outlining the agreement, to be signed between Doha and Islamabad, was approved by the cabinet, minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told Reuters, ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Qatar starting Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

