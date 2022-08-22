Pakistan approves agreement to provide troops for soccer World Cup security in Qatar -minister
Pakistan's cabinet has approved a draft agreement to provide troops for security at the soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, Pakistan's information minister said on Monday.
A summary outlining the agreement, to be signed between Doha and Islamabad, was approved by the cabinet, minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told Reuters, ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Qatar starting Tuesday.
