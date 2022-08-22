Left Menu

Two held for assaulting constable

Two men were held for assaulting a duty constable at LBS Hospital, Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:52 IST
Two men were held for assaulting a duty constable at LBS Hospital, Delhi on Monday. According to the police, the accused, who has been identified as Shubham, came along with his friend Sagar, to the LBS Hospital on Sunday night, to see his mother.

"Both of them were in an inebriated condition. On being told by the security guard that only one attendant at a time is allowed in the ward, he started arguing with the guard as well as the duty constable," stated the police. "They became furious during an argument and started assaulting the guard and the duty constable and also damaged the property of the hospital," stated further.

Accordingly, a case under appropriate sections of IPC and PDPP Act has been registered. Meanwhile, another case under appropriate sections is being registered against the two security guards, on the statement of Shubham who is seen being beaten up in the video circulating in social media. (ANI)

