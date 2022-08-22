Left Menu

U.S. says it is working as quickly as it can on response to Iran over nuclear proposal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:59 IST
The United States on Monday pushed back against Iranian accusations of delaying the indirect talks aimed at reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal, saying it was working as quickly as it can to put together an appropriate response to Tehran's comments on a draft text put forward by the European Union.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price also said Washington was encouraged by Iran dropping some of its demands such as the lifting of the terrorism designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guard but added there were still outstanding issues to be ironed out.

