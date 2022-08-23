Left Menu

Absconding man booked for wife's murder in Maharashtra

The Vasai Railway Police has confirmed registering a case against the man who killed his wife and is now absconding with two of his children.

23-08-2022
representative Image (Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vasai Railway Police has confirmed registering a case against the man who killed his wife and is now absconding with two of his children. The Government Railway police gave information about the case. They said that the accused killed his wife by pushing her under a train. The incident happened at the Vasai station.

The police said that a case has been registered against the accused under section 302 of the IPC The police also informed that the accused is still absconding with two of his children and the police search is ongoing.

"Vasai Railway Police registered a case u/s 302 of the IPC against a man who killed his wife after pushing her under the train at Vasai station and absconded with 2 of his children, search on for the accused husband," the Government Railway police said. (ANI)

