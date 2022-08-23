Left Menu

Polish President Duda arrives in Kyiv to discuss aid for Ukraine

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 23-08-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 12:04 IST
Andrzej Duda Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)
Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv to discuss further support for Ukraine including military aid for the country invaded by Russia, the head of his office Pawel Szrot said on Tuesday.

"The visit will include a meeting with president Zelenskiy and talks on military support and defense of Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian, and political sense," Szrot told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

