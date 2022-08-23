Polish President Duda arrives in Kyiv to discuss aid for Ukraine
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 23-08-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 12:04 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv to discuss further support for Ukraine including military aid for the country invaded by Russia, the head of his office Pawel Szrot said on Tuesday.
"The visit will include a meeting with president Zelenskiy and talks on military support and defense of Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian, and political sense," Szrot told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
Russia highly likely deploying anti-personnel mines in Donbas - UK
Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says