Polish President Duda arrives in Kyiv to discuss aid for Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv to discuss further support for Ukraine including military aid for the country invaded by Russia, the head of his office Pawel Szrot said on Tuesday.

"The visit will include a meeting with president Zelenskiy and talks on military support and defense of Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian, and political sense," Szrot told reporters.

