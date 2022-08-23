Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal - Borrell
- Country:
- Spain
Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.
"Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, which I expect during this week," Borrell said in an interview with national broadcaster TVE.
Borrell said Iran has asked a few adjustments to the EU proposal - which was not made public - that follows 16 months of fitful, indirect U.S.-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties. He had said on Monday he considered Tehran's answer was "reasonable".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- a European Union
- Iran
- United States
- Tehran
- Borrell
- Josep Borrell
ALSO READ
Iran: Police arrest Afghan suspected of stabbing 10 to death
Odisha: Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan take part in 'Tiranga Yatra' in Cuttack
Sasikiran, Erigaisi help India bounce back to beat Brazil at 44th Chess Olympiad
Iran's nuclear negotiators to return to Tehran from Vienna - IRNA
UGC asks higher education institutions to create awareness about 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign