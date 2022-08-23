Left Menu

Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal - Borrell

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-08-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 13:13 IST
Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal - Borrell
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, which I expect during this week," Borrell said in an interview with national broadcaster TVE.

Borrell said Iran has asked a few adjustments to the EU proposal - which was not made public - that follows 16 months of fitful, indirect U.S.-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties. He had said on Monday he considered Tehran's answer was "reasonable".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022