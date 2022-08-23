Left Menu

Mumbai: Two housing society members booked under POCSO for sharing video of boy urinating

An offence was registered against two members of a housing society in Mumbai for allegedly sharing a video on messaging groups for residents of a nine-year-old boy urinating on the staircase of the building, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2022 14:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An offence was registered against two members of a housing society in Mumbai for allegedly sharing a video on messaging groups for residents of a nine-year-old boy urinating on the staircase of the building, police said on Tuesday. The secretary and a member of a housing society in the eastern suburb of Mulund, secured anticipatory bail last week in the case registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said. The duo had allegedly recovered CCTV footage of a nine-year-old boy urinating on the staircase of the building and later shared the video in messaging groups of residents, he said.

The boy's mother approached the police and an offence under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, including posting of comments, photos or reports derogatory about minor or infringing on the child's privacy in media, the official said.

The matter is being probed by the Mulund police, he added.

