Raj: 3 councillors of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation sacked, barred from re-election

Two BJP councillors and an independent member of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation were sacked and barred from re-election for six years for assaulting a former commissioner last year, an official said on Tuesday.

The Local Self Government Department issued the orders for their dismissal on Monday. BJP councillors Ajay Chauhan and Paras Jain and Independent councillor Shankar Lal Sharma along with Mayor Soumya Gurjar were found guilty in the judicial inquiry for assaulting the then commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from doing his official work, they said.

Action against the mayor has not been taken and her case is being legally examined, an official order said.

According to the order, all three will not be able to contest any election for the next six years.

The government will have to hold elections in the next six months in wards 39, 72 and 103.

In a statement, Deputy Mayor Puneet Karnawat said, “The expulsion of the three councillors is due to political reasons and political animosity. To use a simple incident in this manner and terminate the membership of the elected public representative is a deep attack on democracy.” “We will strongly oppose this and will also fight for the rights of our comrades. The final victory will be ours,'' Karnawat said. On June 4 last year, a dispute occurred in the mayor's office between the then commissioner and the councillors. Two days later, the government suspended the mayor and the councillors while Sheel Dhabhai was made the caretaker mayor on June 7. Later, on the basis of the stay received from court, Soumya Gurjar was reinstated as the mayor.

