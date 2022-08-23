Former Pak Prez Zardari takes veiled dig at Imran Khan, says there is one man whose lust for power is driving him ‘mad’

In a veiled attack on Imran Khan, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that the ousted premier's lust for power is driving him "mad" and the judiciary must see if this "power-hungry" person is above the law.

His remarks came two days after authorities filed terrorism charges against Khan for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the national capital last week.

"All provinces are looking to us in this emergency situation, but there is a man whose lust for power is driving him mad with each passing day," a statement issued by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) quoted Zardari as saying during a meeting with Sindh ministers.

Without naming the PTI chief, Zardari called out for allegedly threatening the army, the police and a female magistrate, saying "this man dares authorities to arrest him", the Dawn newspaper reported.

"This man is subjecting our army to criticism on a daily basis and the same army is battling terrorists and sacrificing their lives for the country," the PPP co-chairperson said.

Zardari's remarks came in the wake of recent statements made by Khan referring to "neutrals" — a term he uses for the powerful military establishment — and his choice of words about additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry who allowed his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, to be remanded back into Islamabad police's custody.

Zardari called upon the government to establish its writ, warning that "otherwise institutions will continue to be under attack from him".

Earlier, he said all provinces were facing an emergency situation and urged all parties to shun politics and focus on helping flood-hit people.

At a rally in Islamabad's F-9 park on Saturday, Khan had threatened to file cases against Islamabad's inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and declared: "We won't spare you." He then warned the judiciary against its "biased" attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

Khan was on Monday granted protective bail till Thursday by the Islamabad High Court in the terrorism case registered against him.

Khan, who came into power in 2018 and was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted of insulting Chaudhry.

