Assault weapons recovered from farm along India-Pak border in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:34 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered a cache of assault weapons and pistols suspected to have been smuggled from across the border during a patrol along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

Three AK-47 rifles along with six magazines, 2 M-3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were found lying in a farm in the state's Ferozepur sector around 7 am, an official spokesperson said in Delhi.

The weapons, wrapped in packets, were spotted by the patrolling troops and they are suspected to have been smuggled in from Pakistan, they said. ''BSF has lodged a complaint in this context with the local Lakho ke Behram police station in Ferozepur district and the seized weapons have also been handed over to them,'' the spokesperson said.

Timely action of the force resulted in preventing illegal arms from getting into the hands of anti-national elements, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

