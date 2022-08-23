BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for remarks aimed at Prophet

The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh following his controversial remarks allegedly aimed at Prophet Mohammad and sought his reply within 10 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

Singh, known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was suspended by the party following protests in Hyderabad against his comments leading to his arrest by the Telangana Police.

The BJP's action against the 45-year-old legislator came months after it had suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making derogatory comments against the Prophet. Her comments sparked protests abroad as well with several Islamic countries objecting and taking up the matter with India.

It had also expelled its Delhi media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal then.

In a notice issued to Singh, Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, ''You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect.'' Pathak also asked Singh to ''show cause'' within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. ''Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022,'' Pathak said.

On Monday, the BJP MLA had released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in Hyderabad. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments apparently aimed at the Prophet. His supporters have, though, argued that he had not named any religion or religious figure.

