S.Korea military says Russian warplanes entered air defence zone

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's military on Tuesday said Russian warplanes entered the country's air defence zone, adding that it has taken tactical measures against contingencies.

The military did not elaborate further.

