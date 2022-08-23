Left Menu

Baltic countries, Poland and Finland could ban Russian tourists -Lithuania

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:45 IST
Gabrielius Landsbergis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Lithuania

European Unions members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland, which all share a border with Russia, may stop Russian tourists from entering their countries if the EU does not enact a union-wide ban, Lithuania's Foreign Minister said on Tuesday.

"I have talked to ministers from all these countries... I don't see many differences politically," Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters in Vilnius.

"Russian tourists shouldn't be in the European Union... Their country is undertaking genocide," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

