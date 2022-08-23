Left Menu

Maha: Three Cameroon nationals held for cyber fraud

Three Cameroon nationals were arrested from Delhi for allegedly using the name of a company owned by a Nagpur-based businessman on an e-marketing website to dupe people, police said on Tuesday.

Maha: Three Cameroon nationals held for cyber fraud
Three Cameroon nationals were arrested from Delhi for allegedly using the name of a company owned by a Nagpur-based businessman on an e-marketing website to dupe people, police said on Tuesday. The Nagpur police's cyber cell on Monday arrested Raoul Amie Tchounge (29), Tchakounte Jackson Saahto (32) and Themnwi Robert Ngwa (32), all natives of Buea city in Cameroon, an official said.

The trio were living in a rented accommodation in Mehrauli area of Delhi, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by local businessman Bhushan Ravindra Sable on August 16, the police registered a case and initiated a probe in the matter, the official said. According to the complainant, the accused had allegedly listed his phone number and the name of his company on an e-marketing site and were duping people, he said. The arrested accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody till August 25, the official said.

