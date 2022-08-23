Delhi: Man, 32, arrested for harassing woman with fake Facebook profiles

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by creating fake Facebook profiles in her name and posting her photos with ''obscene'' description, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Mahaveer Singh, a resident of Mahaveer Enclave, they said.

Two mobile phones used in the commission of crime were also seized, police said.

According to the police, the matter was reported by a woman who alleged that some unknown person had created two fake Facebook profiles of hers and had been posting her photos with "obscene" description.

She also alleged that she has been receiving various sexually charged messages and pornographic photos by random people.

Following the complaint, details of the fake Facebook accounts and virtual numbers were obtained and analysed, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

On the basis of this investigation, one Mahaveer Singh was identified as a suspect and his house in Mahaveer Enclave in Delhi was raided by a team.

''During interrogation, he disclosed that his brother Manwar Singh used to live on the first floor of the victim's house on rent eight-nine years ago and he knew her since then.

"He liked her and searched her Facebook Id and messaged her, but she did not reply. He then created fake Facebook Ids using her photos and uploaded them,'' he said.

The accused is a vendor and used to sell plastic items in streets. He is physically handicapped, the DCP said.

