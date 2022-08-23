Stalin tells MLAs to pick 10 key pending demands for implementation

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday advised all MLAs to prioritise 10 specific long time demands of people in their respective constituencies and forward their recommendations in the next 15 days to the district collectors.Writing to legislators, Stalin said there may be a scenario wherein peoples enduring requests in their Assembly segments could not be fulfilled through the existing government schemes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday advised all MLAs to prioritise 10 specific long-time demands of people in their respective constituencies and forward their recommendations in the next 15 days to the district collectors.

Writing to legislators, Stalin said there may be a scenario wherein people's enduring requests in their Assembly segments could not be fulfilled through the existing government schemes. ''The Chief Minister in your constituency (CMIYC)'', the scheme would provide an opportunity to implement such essential proposals. Approval would be accorded for such proposed initiatives that are necessary and unfulfilled for a long time. Following receipt of the legislator's recommendation, it would be scrutinized by officials including the district collector, he said. Each of the MLAs may provide a list of 10 key projects to the district collector after looking into people's needs and picking the most important among them. The crucial proposal on the list would be identified and steps would be taken to implement projects that cannot be rolled out under the current government schemes. Drinking water, water resources related infrastructure amenities, work aimed at marketing farm produce, link bridges, roads, and educational institutions are among the several initiatives Stalin cited that may be endorsed by MLAs in urban and rural regions.

Urging the cooperation of MLAs, the Chief Minister said that he firmly believed that people's demands unfulfilled for several years in Assembly constituencies would be implemented through the legislator under the pioneering (CMIYC) scheme. On May 7, 2022, on the occasion of the DMK regime's completion of its first year in office, Stalin announced the extension of the Chief Minister in your constituency scheme.

