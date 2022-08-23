Left Menu

Makhado labour office closed due to water shortage

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-08-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 16:52 IST
Makhado labour office closed due to water shortage
Acting Provincial Chief Inspector, Reckson Tshishivheli, said the department is aware of the inconvenience that the closure will cause to its clients. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour in Makhado, Limpopo, has been closed after it was issued with a prohibition notice following a shortage of water for three consecutive weeks.

The Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Inspector closed the office under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 85 of 1993, as amended in terms of section 30 of the Act, which prohibits the continuing use of the building effective immediately.

"The office was closed due to an unpleasant odour emanating from the ablution facilities. There has not been water in the office for some time, which poses serious health risks to the officials and clients," the department said in a statement on Monday.

Acting Provincial Chief Inspector, Reckson Tshishivheli, said the department is aware of the inconvenience that the closure will cause to its clients. However, the health and safety of clients and staff remain a priority.

"Employers are advised to act proactively to ensure that Occupational Health and Safety is not compromised and to avoid the worst case scenario. The department apologises for the inconvenience caused to all our stakeholders," he said.

Clients who have access to the internet are encouraged to utilise the department's online services on www.labour.gov.za.

Tshishivheli said those who reside near the department's other offices can in the meantime visit the nearest labour centre in Thohoyandou (UIF Building, next to BP Garage and Musina Corner DS Hendrico and Irwin Streets) while they seek a permanent solution to remedy the problem.

He said clients will be advised on the developments regarding the progress.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022