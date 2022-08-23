Russia's Lavrov tells Turkey new military action in Syria would be 'unacceptable'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:18 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that an escalation of military action in Syria would be "unacceptable", in comments aimed at persuading Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to row back talk of a new campaign in northern Syria.
Speaking in Moscow at a press conference alongside his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, Lavrov said Russia and Syria were looking to negotiate with Turkey to "prevent any new military action."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syrian
- Faisal Mekdad
- Russia
- Lavrov
- Turkey
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Moscow
- Syria
- Sergei Lavrov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, U.N. agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports
Turkey's new drill ship to operate outside disputed waters in Mediterranean
Flights for West Bank Palestinians to Turkey to start at end of August