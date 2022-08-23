Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov tells Turkey new military action in Syria would be 'unacceptable'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:18 IST
Russia's Lavrov tells Turkey new military action in Syria would be 'unacceptable'
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that an escalation of military action in Syria would be "unacceptable", in comments aimed at persuading Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to row back talk of a new campaign in northern Syria.

Speaking in Moscow at a press conference alongside his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, Lavrov said Russia and Syria were looking to negotiate with Turkey to "prevent any new military action."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022