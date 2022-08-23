Russia's Lavrov tells Turkey new military action in Syria would be 'unacceptable'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that an escalation of military action in Syria would be "unacceptable", in comments aimed at persuading Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to row back talk of a new campaign in northern Syria.

Speaking in Moscow at a press conference alongside his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, Lavrov said Russia and Syria were looking to negotiate with Turkey to "prevent any new military action."

