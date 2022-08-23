2 men arrested near Shastri Park with illegal guns

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two men for allegedly carrying illegal weapons, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Saif Ali, 26, and Zubair, 26, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said, ''A secret input was received about proliferation of illegal arms in the area of northeast district. Subsequently, the team received information about Saif Ali and Zubair who were allegedly carrying illegal weapons." He said that according to the tip off, the two men were to come to a place near Jag Pravesh Hospital in Shastri Park to commit some crime.

"A trap was laid near the spot and the accused were overpowered,'' he said.

A loaded sophisticated 9mm pistol with four live rounds (9mm), and one country-made pistol with four live cartridges were recovered from their possession, he added.

