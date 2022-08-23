Left Menu

Passport seized due to notification that travels to Yemen impair conduct of foreign affairs: HC told

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 18:30 IST
Passport seized due to notification that travels to Yemen impair conduct of foreign affairs: HC told
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Some Indians who were working in Yemen for the past several years Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that their passports have been seized by the authorities due to a notification that travels to Yemen would seriously impair the conduct of foreign affairs of the Central government.

Seeking release of their passports, the petitioners said they belong to a financially backward category, and their social conditions compelled them to find some jobs in a country like Yemen which is vulnerable from a security point of view.

They said they are ready to swear an affidavit stating that he/she will not travel to Yemen until the Government of India lifts the travel ban.

As the counsel for the Central government submitted that they are awaiting instructions from the department, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad listed the matter for further hearing on September 1.

The 23 petitioners, through advocate Subhash Chandran K R, sought to set aside a September 26, 2019 gazette notification of the Central government on the ground that it was ultra-vires to the Constitution and as an alternative prayer, they sought the release of their passports.

As per the gazette notification, the passport or travel document issued by the Central government is invalid for the travel of the holder to Yemen as it would seriously impair the conduct of foreign affairs of the Government of India.

It further states that any Indian national who travels to Yemen in violation of this notification, shall be liable for action under section 12 of the Passports Act, 1967 and the passport shall be liable for impounding or revocation.

"The impugned action of the respondent(s) herein violates the fundamental rights of petitioners guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution. It is pertinent to mention that most of the petitioners are in the middle-age group and it is very difficult for them to find a job or profession at this stage in India for their livelihood. It is also submitted that most of them are looking for / getting offers from many foreign countries other than Yemen," the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022