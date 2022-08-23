Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is committed to Ukraine grain deal
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Russia is committed to a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine struck in Istanbul last month.
Writing on Telegram, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is "entirely committed" to the deal.
