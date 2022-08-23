Uttarakhand cloudbursts: One more body recovered in Gwad village of Tehri district

One more body was recovered in Gwad village of Tehri district on Tuesday, taking the death toll in Saturday's cloudbursts in Uttarakhand to seven.

The body of 60-year-old Magni Devi was pulled out of the rubble inside a house in Gwad village, said Tehri district disaster management officer Brijesh Bhatt.

The rubble is being scoured to trace four more missing persons, including Magni Devi's son, he said.

Search and rescue operations by the police, NDRF and SDRF are still going on in the areas affected by cloudbursts, Bhatt said.

