Court sentences man to 6 years imprisonment for raping girl

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 44-year-old man to six years imprisonment on Tuesday for raping a girl four years ago.

Baripada Pocso court judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Ramsingh Munda, special public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik said.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the girl.

On the night of August 25, 2018, when the 11-year-old girl was alone on a village road under Karanjia police station area, Munda dragged her to his house and committed the crime.

The judgement was based on the medical report, and the statements of the girl and 13 witnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)