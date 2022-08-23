Left Menu

US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine-official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 22:27 IST
US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine-official
The United States is expected to announce as early as on Wednesday a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The $3 billion weapons assistance package would be the largest such assistance package that Washington has generated for Ukraine in the six months since Russian troops poured over its borders in February.

