US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine-official
The United States is expected to announce as early as on Wednesday a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.
The $3 billion weapons assistance package would be the largest such assistance package that Washington has generated for Ukraine in the six months since Russian troops poured over its borders in February.
